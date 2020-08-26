H.E. Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Moldova on 26-27 August 2020 on the occasion of the First Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group which is a mechanism under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Turkey and Moldova.

During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Comrat, the Autonomous Region of Gagauzia. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also be received by President H.E. Mr. Igor Dodon and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Ion Chicu and hold meetings with H.E. Mr. Oleg Tulea, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration and H.E. Mrs. Irina Vlah, Bashkan of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also meet with the representatives of the Turkish business community in Moldova.