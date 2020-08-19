We are deeply saddened and concerned that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign and dissolve the Parliament and the Government as a result of a coup by a group within the Armed Forces in Mali on 18 August 2020.

We reaffirm our strong expectation that the atmosphere of peace, trust and stability in friendly and brotherly Mali will be rapidly re-established, President Keita and other high-ranking officials who have been detained will be released immediately, and that the country will return to the constitutional order as soon as possible. We support the efforts of the UN, African Union and ECOWAS to this end.

Turkey will continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Mali throughout this critical period.