Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay official visits to Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela respectively between 16th and 18th August, 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Elected President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, on 16th August and will be received by President Abinader after the ceremony. Minister Çavuşoğlu is also expected to have bilateral meetings with some Heads of State and Foreign Ministers from other countries who will attend the inauguration ceremony.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Haiti on 17th August, during which he will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Claude Joseph. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also be received by Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and President of Haiti Jovenel Moise.

On the last stop of the regional tour, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Venezuela on 18th August. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and will also be received by President Nicolas Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

In the meetings, bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be discussed. In addition to the signing of bilateral agreements, a joint declaration on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Venezuela will also be signed.