We deem the strong and unified reaction of the people of Palestine and the Palestinian Authority to the joint statement announced by the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that envisages full normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, as a righteous response.

The unilateral attempt by the UAE to eliminate the Arab Peace Initiative, put forth by the Arab League under the leadership of Saudi Arabia and also supported by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in 2002, is extremely concerning.

This being the case, the attempts to present this trilateral statement as an act of support to the Palestinian cause are anything but convincing.

By using the US plan, which is already stillborn and completely invalid, as an instrument to pursue its hidden agendas, the UAE disregards the will of Palestine.

It goes without saying that the UAE has no authority whatsoever to negotiate with Israel and make concessions on vital issues for Palestine on behalf of the people and leadership of Palestine against their consent.

While pursuing its narrowly defined interests, the UAE has attempted to present its betrayal to the Palestinian cause as an act of altruism. The history and the conscience of the people in the region will never forget or forgive this hypocritical act.