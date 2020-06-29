H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the Foreign Ministers session of the IV. Brussels Conference titled “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” on 30 June 2020, which will be co-chaired by the European Union and the United Nations and held via videoconference.

H.E. Yavuz Selim Kıran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, took part in “Dialogue Days” sessions of the Conference, which took place on 22 and 23 June 2020.

During the Conference, which is the main platform for financial pledges for Syria and the regional countries hosting Syrians, including Turkey, donor countries and other stakeholders will declare their financial contributions for the period ahead. The Conference also aims at supporting the efforts for finding a UN-facilitated political solution to the Syrian conflict and addressing the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Turkey, in line with equitable burden and responsibility-sharing, expects the continuation of the support of the international community during the Conference that is being organized at a period, when COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the living conditions of the displaced Syrians and increases the burden of host countries.