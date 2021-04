We follow with concern the developments about the detention of a number of people in Jordan on the grounds that they pose a threat to the stability of the country.

We do not see the peace and stability of Jordan, a key country for peace in the Middle East, separate from Turkey's own peace and stability.

In this context, we express our strong support to King Abdullah II and the Government of Jordan as well as to the peace, prosperity and well-being of the friendly and brotherly Jordanian people.