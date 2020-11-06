We are saddened to receive the news that many soldiers and civilians lost their lives in Somalia today (3rd April) in the terrorist attacks targeting the Somali National Army troops and innocent civilians.

We strongly condemn these heinous terrorist attacks and offer our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Somalia. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and speedy recovery to the wounded.

Turkey will continue with determination to stand by the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.