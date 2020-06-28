In the 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report of the US Department of State, it is confirmed that Turkey has increased its efforts in the fight against human trafficking. However, it is disappointing that Turkey has not been elevated to the upper category.

Turkey is hosting almost 4 million displaced persons and shouldering the migratory burden, which is increasing disproportionately every year due to the ongoing instabilities in our region. Nevertheless, Turkey fights against human trafficking in a determined manner. In this regard, Turkey continues to implement the conventions it is party to as well as the related laws with its qualified personnel, to increase awareness in the society in this field, to identify and protect victims effectively, to bring criminals to justice and to cooperate with the civil society and the international organizations.

On the other hand, the findings in the report clearly reveals that PKK/YPG is a terrorist and criminal organization with its criminal acts, including child abduction. Therefore, the data in this report also shows that the US should give up accepting this terrorist organization as a legitimate partner. The fact that, while the report mentions children abducted by PKK but makes no reference to the 140 families who have been protesting in Diyarbakır for 303 days and 13 families, who were reunited with their children, is a great flaw; if it is not done on purpose.

Turkey is committed to making every effort for the punishment of crime of human trafficking, which is a serious human rights violation and to protect victims as well as to develop international cooperation.