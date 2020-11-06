We are saddened to receive the news that four MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) peacekeepers lost their lives and twenty other persons were injured in a terrorist attack carried out today (2 April) at the Aguelhok base, located in Mali’s northern region of Kidal.

Turkey attaches importance to peace and stability in friendly and brotherly Mali. We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, extend our condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.