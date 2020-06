Sudan Partnership Conference, which will be co-hosted by the Federal Republic of Germany, the European Union, the United Nations and the Republic of Sudan will be held on 25 June 2020 via videoconference.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will attend the aforementioned conference. During the conference, international community’s support to the Government of Sudan during the transition period will be discussed.