The South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting will be hosted by the Kosovar Chairmanship-in-Office on 25 June 2020 via videoconference.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will attend the aforementioned meeting. During the meeting, areas of cooperation in the post-COVID 19 era and current developments in the South East Europe will be discussed.

Following the meeting, Turkey will take over the 2020-2021 SEECP Chairmanship-in-Office as of 1 July 2020.