President of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkır, will pay an official visit to Turkey upon the invitation of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

During his visit, H.E. Bozkır will be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey, will meet H.E. Mr. Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, and will address the Grand National Assembly on 6 April 2021.

H.E. Bozkır will also visit the UN cross-border humanitarian operations conducted from Turkey to northwest Syria as well as a temporary protection center in Hatay on 10 April 2021.