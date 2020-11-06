We are deeply saddened that at least 20 people were injured in the terrorist attack carried out against a church in Makassar city, South Sulawesi Province of Indonesia today (28 March 2021).

As a country which fought against terrorism for many years and lost a large number of citizens under terrorist attacks, we strongly condemn this heinous attack.

We wish speedy recovery to those who are injured and emphasize that we stand in solidarity with the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Indonesia.