H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay a visit to Tajikistan between 28 and 30 March 2021. Minister Çavuşoğlu is planned to meet with H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and be received by H.E. Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which is co-hosted by Tajikistan and Afghanistan, on 30 March 2021.