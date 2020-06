The fifth session of the “Visegrad Group (V4)+Turkey Foreign Ministers Meeting” will take place on 19 June 2020 via video conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, will participate in the meeting in which V4+Turkey cooperation, Turkey-EU relations and migration will be discussed along with Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic areas of cooperation.