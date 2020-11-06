We follow with concern that the Military Regime in Myanmar has further increased the use of deadly force against civilians, ignoring the calls of the international community. We are deeply saddened that the highest number of civilian losses occurred today on the annual Armed Forces Day (27 March), as a result of the actions undertaken by the security forces.

We strongly condemn this excessive violence towards the civilians in Myanmar. On this occasion, we reiterate our call for ending such acts against the civilian population without delay, the immediate release of all elected leaders, political personalities and civilians who have been detained and the necessary steps to be taken towards returning to democracy.