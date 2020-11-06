We celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), which is the most important economic integration project in the Latin American region. On this occasion, we extend our sincere congratulations to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, member states of MERCOSUR, with whom we have very close relations.

Turkey, which takes decisive steps towards developing its cooperation with the Latin American and Caribbean region both at the bilateral level and within the framework of regional and international organizations, signed a Framework Agreement with MERCOSUR in 2008 and started Turkey-MERCOSUR Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Later on, in 2010, we established a political consultation mechanism, further expanding the scope of our relations.

In addition to its significant contributions to the economic development of its member states in the past 30 years, MERCOSUR has made a positive impact in its entire region and the world. We thus reiterate our willingness to further develop our relations with MERCOSUR in every field, including the signing of an FTA. We once again convey our wishes of peace, stability and prosperity to the member states of MERCOSUR and their peoples.