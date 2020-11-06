We condemn the attack carried out yesterday (25 March) against a mosque in the village of Episkopi, in Limassol, Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus.

It is obvious that such provocative actions will not help build trust between the two peoples at a time when efforts towards reaching a settlement to the Cyprus issue have intensified.

We agree with H.E. Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in his call to bring those responsible for the incident to the justice as soon as possible. We expect that the issue will be pursued with the necessary seriousness and sensitivity with a view to avoiding repetition of such unacceptable acts.