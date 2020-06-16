The allegations concerning Turkey's position in Libya as mentioned in the statement of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France within the context of the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Paris, as well as in its response to a question, are new indications of the obscure and unjustifiable policies of France towards Libya.

France has fueled the Libyan crisis by extending its support to putschist and pirate Haftar, who attempts to create an authoritarian regime in the country by overthrowing the legitimate government and who is not shy about publicly denouncing a political solution in Libya. The approach of France encouraged Haftar to insist on military methods and increased the suffering and distress of the Libyan people.

The greatest obstacle to peace and stability in Libya is the support provided by France and some other countries to the illegitimate entities, which is contrary to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Turkey supports the internationally recognized government in Libya upon its request and pursuant to the UN resolutions. While Turkey sides with the legitimate government in Libya, France backs a putschist and a person without any legitimate status whatsoever, contrary to the UN and NATO resolutions.

While Turkish actions in Libya are legitimate, France pursues its obscure policies as in Syria and acts as a foreign policy subcontractor of some countries in the region. These dark ties of France are very much worrying. It is unacceptable for a NATO ally to behave in such a manner.

Turkey will continue to support the efforts under the auspices of the UN for lasting peace and stability in Libya.