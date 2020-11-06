We are concerned that the lack of consensus so far amongst the stakeholders on the election process in Somalia might disrupt the Somali people’s expectation for the development of their country, as well as achieving peace and prosperity.

Once again, we invite the Federal Government and the Federal Member States to come together and resolve disputes with an inclusive and constructive dialogue on the basis of the consensus reached on September 17, 2020 and we emphasize the importance of holding the elections without further delay.

We reiterate our support to the friendly and brotherly Somali people and Government to overcome this deadlock as soon as possible.