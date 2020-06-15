H.E. Mr. Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, will pay a visit to Turkey for the second time during this year upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on 17 June 2020.

During the meetings, bilateral relations between Turkey and Italy and Turkey’s EU accession process will be discussed. Views on current regional and international developments as well as the fight against COVID-19 will also be exchanged.