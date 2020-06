The Emergency Meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu Kashmir will be held on 22 June 2020 at the level of Foreign Ministers to discuss the current situation in Jammu Kashmir upon the request of Pakistan.

During the video conference in which H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will also participate, possible joint actions within the OIC concerning the ongoing problems regarding human rights and freedoms in Kashmir will be discussed.