Political consultations between Turkey and Denmark will be held today (March 24th) virtually under the chairmanship of H.E. Mr. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mr. Carsten Gronbech-Jensen, State Secretary for European Affairs and the Arctic of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

All aspects of our bilateral relations, together with the current regional and international developments especially our solidarity within NATO and Turkey’s EU membership process will be on the agenda.