We are saddened by the tragic loss of lives and property as well as extensive damages to the shelters caused by a massive fire yesterday (22 March) at the camps in Cox’s Bazar hosting the Rohingyas who escaped from the atrocity in Myanmar.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the fire and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Unfortunately, the Turkish Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar which has been providing vital health services to the Rohingyas in the region has been rendered completely inoperable by the fire as well.

We wish to stress that we stand firmly with the Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh Government in the face of this disaster. We are closely following the process relating to the fire.

Turkey will continue with determination its humanitarian aid efforts in all areas towards the Rohingyas. It is of utmost importance that international community increase its support to Bangladesh.

On this occasion, we once again reiterate our call for the necessary steps to be taken for ensuring safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.