State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will pay a visit to Turkey on 24-26 March 2021.

Bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed during the visit. State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China H.E. Mr. Wang Yi is expected to be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.