As was decided between H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and H.E. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, a delegation from the Russian Federation consisting of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu and Russian military and security authorities will pay a visit to Turkey on 14 June 2020.

During the visit, delegations are expected to have consultations and discuss coordination on regional issues.