H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting that will be held in Brussels on 23-24 March 2021.

At the Meeting, the Ministers are expected to exchange views on the preparations of the 2021 Leaders’ Summit, as well as NATO 2030 Reflection Process, which is aimed at strengthening the Alliance's political role. They are also expected to assess the developments related to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and other issues on NATO's agenda.

On the occasion of the Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.