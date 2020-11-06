The Republic of Turkey has always stood by women on the advancement of their rights, the strengthening of their role within society and their protection against violence.

The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence is a Convention that has been prepared with the primary aim to fight violence against women. That being said, elements in the Convention’s content and various practices have created sensitivitiy in the public opinion and caused criticism. Actually, within the Council of Europe itself, the Convention is being contested in many countries. Some countries which have signed the Convention have refrained from ratifying it.

The withdrawal of the Republic of Turkey from the Convention should not be interpreted as a step back in fighting violence against women.

Women’s rights are guaranteed in the national legislation of the Republic of Turkey with the most advanced norms. As was the case until now, our country will continue to pursue a zero tolerance understanding towards violence against women, to take all necessary measures in cooperation with its respective authorities and institutions with a view to further strengthening women's rights and more effectively fighting violence against women.