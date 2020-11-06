Israel's recent decisions of forced eviction, demolition and confiscation targeting Palestinians in the occupied territories, in particular in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem, are the latest examples of Israeli steps in violation of international law.

These illegal acts clearly demonstrate that Israel intends to consolidate its occupation rather than aiming for peace.

The acceleration of such steps by Israel at a time when the Palestinians are fighting against the adverse conditions created by the Covid-19 epidemic further hurt everyone’s conscience.

We call on the international community to show solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israel's expansionist policies.