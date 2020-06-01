We condemn the heinous attack carried out with molotov cocktails against the Köprülü Hacı İbrahim Ağa Mosque in Limassol, Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus.

We share the statements made by the authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus concerning the attack.

Greek Cypriot Administration should take necessary measures in line with the responsibility of protecting the freedom to worship and the sanctity of places of worship, and should find the perpetrators.

It is obvious that Islamophobic rhetoric and actions will not contribute to the efforts towards reaching a settlement of the Cyprus issue. It should not be forgotten that such attacks do not only target Muslims but also pose a common threat to all of humanity.