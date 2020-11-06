H.E. Mr. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan will pay an official visit to Turkey on 16-18 March 2021.

During the visit, the Ministers will co-chair the 6th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group.

In the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, joint steps for further deepening the cooperation between the two countries will be evaluated and the Ministers will exchange views on the recent regional and international developments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tileuberdi is also planned to be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.