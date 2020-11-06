Political consultations between Turkey and Italy will be held on 17 March 2021 virtually under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

At the political consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations with Italy will be discussed and exchange of views regarding Turkey-EU relations will take place.