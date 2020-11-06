Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation, based on an illegitimate referandum held seven years ago today.

We reiterate that we do not recognize the de-facto situation in the Peninsula which constitutes a breach of international law and confirm our support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On this occasion, we underline one more time the importance we attach to the safety, well-being and the protection of the cultural identity of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among the constituent people of Crimea.

We will continue to closely monitor the developments in Crimea.