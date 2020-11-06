We congratulate former Australian Finance Minister Mr. Mathias Cormann, who has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) following the election process that began with ten candidates on 1 November 2020.

As a founding member of the OECD, we have full confidence in Mr. Cormann's experience and qualifications to serve, as of 1 June 2021, under extraordinary economic and social circumstances triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, under Mr. Cormann's leadership as the first Secretary-General from the Asia-Pacific region, we believe that OECD's global reach and effectiveness will expand in this critical period, as well as the working principles and understanding, which have played an important role in the success of the Organization to date, will be further strengthened and maintained.

On this occasion, we would like to thank Mr. Angel Gurria, who has been successfully serving as Secretary-General since 1 June 2006, and wish him every success in his future life and endeavours.