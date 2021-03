H.E. Mr. Ivan Korčok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, will visit Turkey on 16 March 2021, to hold talks with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

The Ministers will discuss bilateral relations between Turkey and Slovakia, address issues regarding the EU and Turkey’s EU membership process, as well as, exchange views on current regional and international issues.