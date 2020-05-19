As a follow-up to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Quadrilateral Summit meeting on 17 March 2020 with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of Germany and President of France, a Quadrilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany and France was held on 19 May 2020 via videoconference.

At the meeting, the current situation and prospective joint steps in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the latest developments on regional issues, in particular Syria, Libya and Iraq, were discussed in detail.

Conducted in a very sincere atmosphere, the meeting was useful in terms of having an exchange of views on these issues.

The Foreign Ministers agreed to meet again in this framework.