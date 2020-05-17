We are pleased that the political crisis in Afghanistan, which began following the announcement of the results of the Presidential Elections held on September 28, 2019, has ended with a political reconciliation achieved today (May 17) between the parties on the formation of a broad-based and inclusive government.

We wish that the said reconciliation is implemented in a fair manner and a partnership spirit prevails in the new Afghan Government. We invite all political actors in Afghanistan to work harmoniously, in the framework of the achieved reconciliation, for the interests of the Afghan people and focus on the intra-Afghan negotiations that will bring lasting peace to the country.

On this occasion, we state that we will work in close cooperation with the new government of brotherly and friendly Afghanistan, as we did with the past governments.