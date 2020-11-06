Also available in the following languages:
Spanish,
Russian,
German,
Portuguese,
We, the Foreign Ministers of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea,
Turkey and Australia, comprising MIKTA, are deeply saddened by the loss of
life and damage caused by the high magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea
that hit Turkey’s İzmir province and the Greek island of Samos on 30
October 2020.
We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families who have
lost their loved ones, and wish quick recovery to the injured. We stand in
full solidarity with the Governments and the peoples of Turkey and Greece
in the aftermath of this disaster.