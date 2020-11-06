Also available in the following languages: Spanish, Russian, German, Portuguese, We, the Foreign Ministers of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia, comprising MIKTA, are deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the high magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea that hit Turkey’s İzmir province and the Greek island of Samos on 30 October 2020. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and wish quick recovery to the injured. We stand in full solidarity with the Governments and the peoples of Turkey and Greece in the aftermath of this disaster. Bu Sayfayı Yazdır Share on Facebook Tweet