Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the videoconference co-organized by Antalya Diplomacy Forum in cooperation with International Peace Institute on 19 May 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that they held the first event of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the digital platform.

During the videoconference Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the effects of COVID-19 on mediation were discussed with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland, Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political, Peacebuilding Affairs, Smail Chergui, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security and President Terje Rød-Larsen of International Peace Institute.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a videoconference with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom.

At the videoconference, the fight against COVID-19 and steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic as well as regional developments particularly in Syria, Libya and Iraq were discussed.