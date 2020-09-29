Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations held via videoconference on 29 September 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that in the 15 years following its launch by Turkey and Spain, the Alliance had proven itself as a leading platform to reinforce our collective efforts for intercultural dialogue and understanding.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed that Turkey would continue to support all international efforts that aim to strengthen multilaretal cooperation, including the work of the Alliance of the Civilizations.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Antalya Young Diplomats Assembly via videoconference and shared all aspects of our Enterprising and Humanitarian Foreign Policy.