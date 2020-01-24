The violation of the demilitarized status of the Aegean Islands by Greece
since 1960’s is only one of the interrelated issues in the Aegean Sea. The
issue in question is about Greece’s systematic violation of her obligations
stemming from 1923 Lausanne and 1947 Paris Peace Treaties and as
such the breach of international law. Greece avoided this dispute to be
brought before the international litigation, by making a reservation on the
jurisdiction of International Court of Justice regarding this subject in
1993.
From the very outset, Turkey has regularly and constantly lodged diplomatic
initiatives and protested the violation of the demilitarized status of
islands by Greece and third countries.
We would like to address the issue of violation of the demilitarized status
of the Aegean Islands together with the other Aegean disputes with a view
to resolve them through dialogue. In doing so we also do not exclude any
means of peaceful settlement to be mutually agreed by both sides, including
International Court of Justice.
As a matter of fact, this was our approach advocated during the course of
the exploratory talks held between 2002-2016, which were suspended upon the
request of Greece.
As President Erdoğan proposed at his meetings with the Greek Prime Minister
Mitsotakis in New York and London, Turkey stands ready to reinvigorate all
dialogue channels with Greece, including the exploratory talks and is even
prepared to start a new dialogue channel for the Eastern Mediterranean.
However, instead of responding positively to our proposal and starting to
talk to us, Greece as usual, chooses to complain about Turkey to the EU and
seeks to find solutions from third parties. This unserious attitude is not
compatible with good neighbourly relations. Greece is gravely mistaken, if
she thinks that she would obtain results through third countries whenever
she faces difficulties.