The signature of the agreement on the EastMed natural gas pipeline project
is the latest instance of futile steps, aiming to exclude Turkey and TRNC
in the region. Any project disregarding Turkey, who has the longest
coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkish Cypriots, who have
equal rights over the natural resources of the Island of Cyprus, cannot
succeed. We bring this fact once more to the attention of the international
community.
Turkey is the most commercially feasible and secure route for the
utilization of the natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and their
transfer to the consumer markets in Europe, including Turkey. Refusing to
cooperate both with us and Turkish Cypriots in spite of this fact, is
actually a direct manifestation of some countries’ pursuit of futile
political motivations instead of cooperation. We remind the proprietors of
the project that such sordid plans will continue to fail in the future, as
they did in the past.