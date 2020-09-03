Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the G20 Extraordinary Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held via videoconference on 3 September 2020.

At the meeting, steps to be taken in the new normal in the global fight against the pandemic were discussed, and the focus was on border management and cross-border measures.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared Turkey’s successful practices, in particular “Safe Tourism” program.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu congratulated and wished success to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Turkey, Claudio Tomasi, who presented his credentials.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that we would continue our joint efforts with UNDP in support of the most vulnerable groups, including refugees, displaced persons and the least developed countries (LDCs).