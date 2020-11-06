Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Georgia, that together we were developing strategic regional cooperation projects, that Turkey was the first trade partner of Georgia, that our bilateral trade volume target was 3 billion US Dollars, and that we would continue our strong support to Georgia at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the session titled “Turkish Foreign Policy: Yesterday-Today-Tomorrow” of the Cappadocia Talks organized by the Cappadocia University and talked with the students.