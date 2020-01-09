On 9 January 2020, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Baghdad to show our support and solidarity to brotherly Iraq.

Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our solidarity with the brotherly Iraqi people, who were going through a difficult period and our support to Iraq would continue.

At the meeting steps that could keep Iraq away from tensions in the region were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by President Barham Salih and extended him President Erdoğan's greetings.

At the meeting, steps to be taken together to reduce the tension in the region were evaluated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Iraq was not alone in this critical period and stated the importance we attached to the unity and stability of Iraq.

Later on, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Alhakeem.

At the meeting, reducing the tension in the region was discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were against Iraq being turned into a conflict zone for foreign powers.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would continue to contribute to the stability and reconstruction of Iraq and that we would improve our cooperation in the fields of economy, water, security and consular affairs.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by the Iraqi Parliament’s Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbusi. At the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed our affection and support for the Iraqi people. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would not leave our Iraqi brothers and sisters alone during these difficult days and that our solidarity with the Iraqi people would continue.