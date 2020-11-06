Today (16 March), we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the "Friendship and Fraternity Treaty" signed by the Government of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on 16 March 1921.

This document, referred as the "Moscow Treaty" in our common history, has an important place in Turkish-Russian relations. The Treaty, which was signed one year after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, not only carries political significance under the circumstances of the period, but has also produced legal consequences that remain valid today. Being the first treaty signed between the Government of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, the "Moscow Treaty", while defining the eastern borders of our Young Republic, has also served as a basis for the solidarity and cooperation with the Soviet Russia in the period after the First World War.

Turkey and the Russian Federation continue their dialogue and cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels today. We believe that this understanding of cooperation will continue in a way that will contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity besides our bilateral relations.