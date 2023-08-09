The 14th Ambassadors Conference was held in Ankara on 5-9 August 2023 with the theme of "Our Foreign Policy in the Century of Türkiye".

The 14th Ambassadors Conference started with the visit of Minister Hakan Fidan along with Deputy Ministers and Ambassadors to the Martyrs Cemetery of Foreign Affairs on 7 August. In his speech, Minister Fidan emphasized that we would preserve and always keep the cherished memories of our martyrs alive.

Before the official opening of the 14th Ambassadors Conference, Minister Hakan Fidan visited Anıtkabir together with the Turkish Ambassadors from all over the world and stated that with our national foreign policy under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will carry our country to a safer and more prosperous future in the Century of Türkiye.

Afterwards, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the Ambassadors Conference.

The panel on "Economy, Industry, Trade and Energy in the Turkish Century" in the margins of the 14th Ambassadors Conference was hosted by Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan. Minister of Commerce Ömer Bolat, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and executives from the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, Foreign Economic Relations Board, Turkish Exporters Assembly and DEİK Business Council attended the panel.

Subsequently, the panel on “Security in the Turkish Century” of the 14th Ambassadors Conference was hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan. In the panel; Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın and Head of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün exchanged views with our Ambassadors on global and regional challenges.

Later, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the Ambassadors Conference on 8 August at the Presidential Complex.

Finally, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş received Minister Hakan Fidan and Ambassadors and addressed the Ambassadors Conference.