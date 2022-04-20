The XIII. Ambassadors Conference was held in Ankara on 6-11 August 2022 with the theme of “Wise and Compassionate Turkish Diplomacy on the Eve of 2023 and Beyond”.

XIII. Ambassadors Conference started with the visit of our Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and our Ambassadors to Martyrs' Cemetery of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would preserve and always keep the cherished memories of our martyrs alive.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu and our Ambassadors visited Atatürk’s Mausoleum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu officially inaugurated the XIII. Ambassadors Conference and delivered a speech. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we would continue to promote peace and cooperation in the world with our wise, fair and compassionate foreign policy based on our traditional values.

Later on the same day, our Ambassadors were received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan within the scope of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) who addressed the XIII. Ambassadors Conference and thanked for her participation in the Conference. During the meeting, the war in Ukraine and exchanged views on the modalities of peaceful resolution of conflicts in OSCE region were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu concluded the first day of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference by meeting with the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our alliance was further strengthened with the Shusha Declaration and that Azerbaijan would be never alone.

The second day of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference started with the address of Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defense. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were working shoulder to shoulder with Ministry of National Defence all over the world to protect the interests of our country on the ground and at the table.

Then, Süleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior addressed the XIII. Ambassadors Conference. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we cooperated intensively with the Ministry of Interior for our national security in every field and fought against global threats together.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Ersin Tatar of TRNC, who was the special guest of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the key to the solution of the Cyprus issue, our national cause, was the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots and that we would work tirelessly for the welfare and security of the Turkish Cypriots.

Our women Ambassadors and spouses of our Ambassadors were received by First Lady Emine Erdoğan within the scope of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu concluded the second day of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference by meeting with our strategic partner, Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, who addressed the Conference. During the meeting, our bilateral relations and the latest developments in Ukraine and the Balkans were discussed.

The third day of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference started with the address of Bekir Bozdağ, Minister of Justice. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that with the Ministry of Justice, we provide legal services to our citizens abroad and defend their rights against discrimination or racist practices.

Then, Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director addressed the XIII. Ambassadors Conference. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we colobrate in the fields of public diplomacy, social media, fight against disinformation and strengthening the Turkish brand.

In the last program of the day, our Ambassadors were received by Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The last day of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference started with the address of Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, Foreign Minister of Guatemala. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we signed two agreements with Guatemala in the fields of culture and protocol and that we would strengthen our economic and commercial relations and defense industry cooperation.

Then, Mehmet Muş, Minister of Trade addressed the XIII. Ambassadors Conference. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to work together to increase our trade volume and add new ones to our export records.

Later on the same day, Nureddin Nebati, Minister of Treasury and Finance addressed the XIII. Ambassadors Conference. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that at a time when economic developments influenced foreign policies, we deflected upon the global crisis and the steps that could be taken together.

In the last session of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference, Mustafa Varank, Minister of Industry and Technology delivered a speech. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we discussed the science diplomacy and the production of strategically important high-tech products with domestic and national resources.

The XIII. Ambassadors Conference concluded with the closing remarks of Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we left behind a very busy, comprehensive and productive week, that we had tour d’horizon regarding global and regional developments, and that the XIII. Ambassadors Conference was a strong public diplomacy activity in terms of our foreign policy.