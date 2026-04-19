V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum, organized under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs started under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with BeateMeinl-Reisinger, the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Türkiye-Egypt-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the “ADF Host Talk” at the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Third Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Balkans Peace Platform, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the Swiss Confederation, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Meeting on Gaza, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Baiba Braze, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with the Ministers and high level participants from African countries on the margins of the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with students in the "ADF Youth" event at the V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

V. Antalya Diplomacy Forum concluded with the press conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.