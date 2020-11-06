Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting was held on March 10, 2022 in Antalya, hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine ahead of the Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting.

After the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they met with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Lavrov and Kuleba in a tripartite format on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at a time when the need for peace was greatest. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our hope was to re-establish peace in our region and that we would continue our efforts for diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine.

On the same day, the 8th Istanbul Mediation Conference was held in Antalya, as a prelude to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum under the theme of: “Spotlight on Mediation in a Changing Peace Landscape.”

In his opening speech, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that in the last 10 years, the Istanbul Mediation Conference had become a traditional platform where mediation efforts were discussed with high level participants and experts. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that achieving lasting peace and stability did not mean that there was no conflict, but that it meant developing ways to deal with conflict. Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that the best way to do this was through mediation and reconciliation, and with this understanding, we hosted the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine here in the morning.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also underlined that we should not allow the role of diplomacy be reduced to only firefighting and that mediation was an indispensable element of recoding diplomacy.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held bilateral meetings ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In this context, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Riad Malki, Foreign Minister of Palestine, Artis Pabriks, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Latvia and Narayan Khadka, Foreign Minister of Nepal.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had also meetings with Albert Shingiro, Foreign Minister of Burundi, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of Bahrain and Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Delcy Rodriguez, Vice President of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, Foreign Minister of Venezuela and Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Foreign Minister of Liberia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held the last bilateral meeting of the day with Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy. Then, with the participation of his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, they discussed regional developments.